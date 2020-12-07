Court orders new trial for former Halifax police officer accused of assaulting homeless man

Send this page to someone via email

A former Halifax police officer who had been convicted of assaulting a homeless man will face a new trial after a three-judge panel overturned his conviction on Monday.

Laurence Gary Basso was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in connection with the incident outside Metro Turning Point in February 2018.

Basso, then a corporal in the Halifax Regional Police, was called to the shelter located on Barrington Street to remove Patrice Simard after he was caught drinking in his bunk, a violation of the facility’s rules.

Surveillance footage shown in court captured Basso striking Simard in the face.

During the trial, Basso testified that his actions were in self-defence because Simard had punched him in the leg.

Simard required medical attention after the assault and was eventually treated for a broken nose as a result of the assault.

The former police officer was sentenced to three months in jail in January 2019, with Halifax police confirming at the time that Basso had been fired from the force.

The decision on Monday means that the conviction has been vacated and a new trial ordered.

The Halifax Regional Municipality confirmed to Global News that Monday’s decision does not change Basso’s employment status with the municipality.

— With files from Global News’ Alexa MacLean and Elizabeth McSheffrey

