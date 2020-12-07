Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Snowmobiler seriously injured in crash in Maynooth: Bancroft OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 7, 2020 12:37 pm
A snowmobiler suffered serious injuries following a crash in Maynooth on Sunday. Don Mitchell / Global News

A snowmobiler suffered serious injuries following a collision in the hamlet of Maynooth on Sunday morning.

According to Bancroft OPP, officers and Hastings County paramedics responded to the snowmobile collision in the area of ANAF Road in Maynooth in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands, about 20 kilometres north of Bancroft.

Snowmobile driver dead after collision in Thompson, RCMP say

A 26-year-old driver of the snowmobile was transported to hospital with serious injuries, OPP said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by OPP.

