Snowmobiler seriously injured in crash in Maynooth: Bancroft OPP

A snowmobiler suffered serious injuries following a collision in the hamlet of Maynooth on Sunday morning.
According to Bancroft OPP, officers and Hastings County paramedics responded to the snowmobile collision in the area of ANAF Road in Maynooth in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands, about 20 kilometres north of Bancroft.
A 26-year-old driver of the snowmobile was transported to hospital with serious injuries, OPP said.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation by OPP.
