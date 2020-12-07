3rd coronavirus outbreak declared at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Juravinski Hospital on Hamilton’s mountain now has three COVID-19 outbreaks after staff revealed a positive case with a patient at its F5 medicine unit.

The department, which handles patients who have had treatment and are close to being discharged, says the patient is now in isolation and the unit is closed to visitors except for compassionate grounds.

The hospital says staff that currently work in the unit will remain and not work anywhere else until the outbreak is declared over.

Recent workers and patients from the unit are now going through testing for the virus.

The hospital reported two other outbreaks at a pair of wards (E3 and B3) declared on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, respectively.

The E3 unit is a clinical teaching unit (CTU) that deals with patients who have serious medical conditions such as diabetes, acute coronary syndromes, arrhythmias, heart failure, pneumonia and others, including asthma and stroke.

The hospital’s B3 unit is also a rehabilitation department offering care for patients with brain injuries.

Combined nine patients, eight staff members and a student have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The workers and the student are now in self-isolation.

All three units are still operational, according to the hospital.