Okanagan College hosts online vigil against violence against women

It’s been 31 years since 14 women were gunned down at École Polytechnique in Montreal.

Their memories have been kept alive by candlelight vigils every year since, but this year many of the ceremonies are going online.

“We are shining the light on violence against women and children that is occurring today in our communities and that has happened historically,” said Joan Ragsdale, Okanagan College regional dean. “It’s an issue we all need to have actions around in order to bring change.”

One out of two women in Canada will experience physical or sexual violence, according to the Canadian Women’s Foundation.

“This event has been happening at the Salmon Arm and Vernon campus for many years and it’s so important we keep that event alive because of what’s happening today in our communities. Of course, we know close to home there’s a number of women right now who are missing out of our communities,” Ragsdale said.

Caitlyn Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz and Nicole Bell are all missing. Candles were lit in the vigil, marking their absence. A candle will also be lit for Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found on a rural property on Salmon River Road in 2017.

To take part in the vigil all you need to do is visit www.okanagan.bc.ca/vigil and light a candle.