Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Funeral service for Indigenous hockey pioneer Fred Sasakamoose to be livestreamed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Fred Sasakamoose played 11 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1953-54, becoming one of the first Indigenous players in the then-six-team league.
Fred Sasakamoose played 11 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1953-54, becoming one of the first Indigenous players in the then-six-team league. File / Global News

A funeral service for Indigenous hockey pioneer Fred Sasakamoose will be held Saturday at an arena named in his honour.

Sasakamoose died of complications from COVID-19 on Nov. 24. He was 86.

Read more: Indigenous Ex-NHLer Fred Sasakamoose dead at 86

Sasakamoose played 11 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 1953-54, becoming one of the first Indigenous players in the then-six-team league.

During his time in Chicago, he faced off against greats like Maurice Richard and Gordie Howe.

Read more: Fred Sasakamoose leaves lasting legacy as Indigenous hockey pioneer

Story continues below advertisement

Due to COVID-19 protocols, a maximum of 30 people will be allowed to pay their respects in person at the Fred Sasakamoose Community Arena, located in Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation north of Saskatoon.

However, the funeral will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at noon CT.

