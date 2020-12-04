Menu

Canada

Woman and man found dead in Milton home, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Emergency crews were called to the Milton home at around 3:10 p.m. on Friday.
Emergency crews were called to the Milton home at around 3:10 p.m. on Friday. Global News

Halton Regional Police say a woman and a man have been found dead in a Milton home Friday afternoon.

Insp. Ivan L’Ortye told Global News emergency crews were called through 911 to a home on Chilver Heights, north of Bronte Street South and Britannia Road, at around 3:10 p.m.

He said the two people were found dead inside the home.

As of Friday night, the deaths weren’t classified as suspicious.

“There is no threat to public safety in the community and we are not actively looking for any suspects,” L’Ortye said.

However, the coroner was called in to probe the nature of the deaths and the circumstances leading up to the discovery of the woman and man.

Anyone who may have heard or saw anything at the home leading up to the arrival of emergency crews was asked by police to call the service’s 12 Division criminal investigations bureau.

