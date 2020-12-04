Menu

Teen sexually assaulted on Victoria transit bus, police seek witnesses

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 7:18 pm
Victoria police are seeking witnesses to a sexual assault aboard a transit bus on Sunday.
Victoria police are seeking witnesses to a sexual assault aboard a transit bus on Sunday. Global News

Victoria police are looking for witnesses to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl aboard a transit bus.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 29 on the No. 28 bus at Douglas and Fort streets.

Read more: Fugitive Victoria sex offender recaptured after asking cabbie to buy him clothes

Police said a man followed the girl onto the bus, where he exposed himself to her while committing an indecent act.

Click to play video 'Victoria taxi driver honoured for helping catch fugitive' Victoria taxi driver honoured for helping catch fugitive
Victoria taxi driver honoured for helping catch fugitive – Oct 2, 2020

The man then sexually assaulted the girl, before she was able to get off the bus at Shelbourne Street and Cedar Hill Cross Road, police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as Black, between the ages of 20 and 30, about five-foot-eight and slim.

Read more: Suspect arrested in pair of Saanich, B.C. transit sexual assaults

He was wearing ivory-coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TransitVictoriaVictoria policeVictoria sex assaultVictoria sexual assaultTransit sexual assaulttransit sex assaultvictoria transit sexual assault
