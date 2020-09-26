Victoria police seeking ‘dangerous’ high-risk sex offender

Victoria police are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender who is unlawfully at large.
Scott Jones, 56, carries a court-designated “dangerous offender” designation.
Police say Jones has a history of sexual offences and that he’s wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Police did not say what kind of a facility Jones was unlawfully at large from. He was last seen in the 500-block of Johnson Street.
Prosecutors seeking dangerous offender designation must prove there is a risk the criminal will commit violent or sexual offences in the future. It allows the corrections system to keep offenders behind bars indefinitely.
The Parole Board of Canada can still decide to release them if they believe the offender is not a risk.
Jones is described as Caucasian, five-foot-two and weighing about 150 pounds. He has short grey/balding hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, jeans and a white bike helmet.
He may be riding a new electric scooter.
Anyone who sees Jones is advised not to approach him and to call 911. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Victoria police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
