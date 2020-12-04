Innisfil, Ont., teen charged following armed robbery

A 16-year-old has been charged following an armed robbery at a local convenience store in Innisfil, Ont.
On Thursday night, police say they were called to a convenience store in a plaza on Innisfil Beach Road in Alcona.
According to officers, the suspect was wearing a ski mask, demanded money and threatened the clerk with what appeared to be a handgun.
The clerk realized the gun was fake, police say, and two other people in the store tackled the suspect to the ground and held him for officers. No one was injured.
The 16-year-old was subsequently charged with robbery, disguise with intent, using a fake firearm in commission of an offence and uttering threats.
Police say he can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
The 16-year-old was held for a bail hearing.
