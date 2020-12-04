66 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region, total rises to 3,888

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 66 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, raising the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 3,888.

At the same time, it also announced that 57 people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 3,183.

No news deaths were reported on Friday, leaving the death toll at 126.

There are currently 573 active COVID-19 cases in the area including 30 people in the hospital as a result of the virus. Of those 30, nine people are in intensive care.

The hospitalization numbers remain unchanged from Thursday while the number of active cases rises by seven.

Waterloo Public Health reported three new outbreaks in the area on Friday including one at Elmira District Secondary School where two students from the same cohort tested positive for the coronavirus.

The others are connected to a congregate setting where one person tested positive, and a construction setting where two people have tested positive.

In addition, a third case has been connected to the outbreak at a Cambridge fire station which initially began when two firefighters tested positive.

The outbreak connected to hockey and the one connected to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener are both over.

Elsewhere, the province reported 1,780 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the Ontario-wide total to 123,526.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 633 cases were recorded in Toronto, 433 in Peel Region, 152 in York Region and 94 in Durham Region.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,737 as 25 more deaths were reported.

