Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police charge man with sex assault after incident in Orléans retailer’s bathroom

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 3:06 pm
Ottawa police say a 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with sex offences following an incident in an east-end retailer on Nov. 30.
Ottawa police say a 53-year-old man was arrested and charged with sex offences following an incident in an east-end retailer on Nov. 30. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

An Ottawa man is facing charges including sexual assault after an incident in the bathroom of an Orléans retailer, according to police.

Ottawa police said Friday that the incident occurred around noon on Nov. 30 in a public men’s washroom at a business in the 100 block of Place d’Orléans Drive, which is home to a shopping centre of the same name.

According to police, a man entered a stall in the washroom and was sexually assaulted by the man in an adjacent stall.

Read more: OPP is investigating unnamed Ottawa city councillor

“The suspect extended his hand beneath the divider and touched the man,” a police statement read.

Trending Stories

Police said the victim then left the washroom and reported it to security officers, who found and arrested the suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, 53-year-old Kent Spott was charged with sexual assault, voyeurism and indecent exposure.

The suspect was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on Jan. 8, 2021.

Investigators believe there are other victims in this case and ask anyone with information to call 613-236-1222 ext. 3566.

Click to play video 'Lethbridge man moves forward with sentencing in sex assault involving 13-year-old girl' Lethbridge man moves forward with sentencing in sex assault involving 13-year-old girl
Lethbridge man moves forward with sentencing in sex assault involving 13-year-old girl – Nov 26, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual AssaultOttawa PoliceOttawa crimeOttawa sex assaultOttawa mallOttawa sex offencesPlace d'Orleans
Flyers
More weekly flyers