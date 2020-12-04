Ottawa police charge man with sex assault after incident in Orléans retailer’s bathroom

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man is facing charges including sexual assault after an incident in the bathroom of an Orléans retailer, according to police.

Ottawa police said Friday that the incident occurred around noon on Nov. 30 in a public men’s washroom at a business in the 100 block of Place d’Orléans Drive, which is home to a shopping centre of the same name.

According to police, a man entered a stall in the washroom and was sexually assaulted by the man in an adjacent stall.

“The suspect extended his hand beneath the divider and touched the man,” a police statement read.

Police said the victim then left the washroom and reported it to security officers, who found and arrested the suspect.

As a result, 53-year-old Kent Spott was charged with sexual assault, voyeurism and indecent exposure.

The suspect was released on an undertaking and will appear in court on Jan. 8, 2021.

Investigators believe there are other victims in this case and ask anyone with information to call 613-236-1222 ext. 3566.

