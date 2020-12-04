OPP is investigating unnamed Ottawa city councillor

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating an Ottawa city councillor for misconduct, though investigators are not disclosing the identity of the council member in question.

An OPP spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the Ottawa Police Service requested help in October from the provincial police in investigating a member of Ottawa city council for unspecified misconduct.

“An investigation has commenced and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time,” the spokesperson said in an email.

The news was first reported by the Ottawa Citizen.

The investigation comes after the conclusion of the Ottawa integrity commissioner’s probe into the conduct of College Coun. Rick Chiarelli, who faces allegations of sexual misconduct and other inappropriate behaviour toward female members of his staff and applicants to his office.

Integrity commissioner Robert Marleau told council last month when filing his second report on Chiarelli’s conduct that he found “reasonable grounds” that other acts might have been contravened, and he had referred his findings to an appropriate authority.

Chiarelli has denied all allegations against him and plans to challenge the integrity commissioner’s jurisdiction in court next month.