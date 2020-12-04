Charge laid in crash that killed Wyoming mother cycling for charity

Send this page to someone via email

Three months after a Wyoming mother was fatally struck by a vehicle while cycling for charity, a charge has been laid in the case.

Lori Neville, 34, was riding her bike on Petrolia Line in St. Clair Township at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 22 when she was hit by a vehicle. She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Neville had been participating in the Great Cycle Challenge.

“This August, I am taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge to fight kids’ cancer!” Neville wrote on the fundraiser’s website on June 17.

“I can’t think of very many people that hasn’t known at least one child that has lost their battle…. so I am raising funds through my challenge to help these kids and support SickKids Foundation to allow them to continue their work in developing treatments and finding a cure for childhood cancer.”

Following Neville’s death, her wife Natalie described Lori as someone who was goofy, full of energy and always wanted to make everyone laugh. She said Lori was a great mother to their son, Oliver.

Neville had set a fundraising goal of $500 for the Great Cycle Challenge, but donations poured in following news of her death. Donations to her campaign total over $13,000.

Lambton OPP announced on Thursday that a 38-year-old woman from St. Clair Township had been arrested and charged with “dangerous operation causing death.”

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Sarnia on Jan. 11.