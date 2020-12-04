Menu

Police investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Cambridge as ‘suspicious’

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 11:18 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Region police say they are treating the recent death of a two-year-old boy in Cambridge as suspicious.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers were called to a home on Winter Court at around noon on Tuesday for a report of a medical call.

Read more: Thieves rob woman of car, purse at gunpoint in Cambridge, police say

“A two-year-old male child was located inside the residence and was pronounced deceased shortly after the arrival of emergency services,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said.

“Since that time, detectives from our major crime unit have been assisting the office of the chief coroner with its death investigation.”

She says all causes of death of children under five years of age are investigated by the major crime unit.

Read more: Witnesses hold down allegedly impaired driver in Cambridge until police arrive

“We are continuing to investigate and are working with the chief coroner’s office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the child,” Greeno explained.

“We are currently treating it as suspicious.”

She says there will be an increased police presence in the area on Friday as “our officers continue to gather evidence.”

