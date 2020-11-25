Thieves rob woman of car, purse at gunpoint in Cambridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman had her car and purse stolen at gunpoint in a residential section of Cambridge on Tuesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the woman was getting out of her 2020 blue Toyota Corolla at approximately 8:10 p.m. near Chalmers Street South and Dudhope Avenue when two men wearing balaclavas approached the vehicle.

They say one of the suspects pointed a gun at her and demanded that she hand over her keys and purse.

The men left in her car, which was last seen going northbound on Chalmers Street South towards Ballantyne Avenue.

Police say the woman did not appear to be injured as a result of the carjacking.

They are looking for home video surveillance or dashcam video from the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.