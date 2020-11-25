Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Thieves rob woman of car, purse at gunpoint in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 11:13 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A woman had her car and purse stolen at gunpoint in a residential section of Cambridge on Tuesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the woman was getting out of her 2020 blue Toyota Corolla at approximately 8:10 p.m. near Chalmers Street South and Dudhope Avenue when two men wearing balaclavas approached the vehicle.

Read more: Witnesses hold down allegedly impaired driver in Cambridge until police arrive

They say one of the suspects pointed a gun at her and demanded that she hand over her keys and purse.

Trending Stories

The men left in her car, which was last seen going northbound on Chalmers Street South towards Ballantyne Avenue.

Police say the woman did not appear to be injured as a result of the carjacking.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Woman charged in Cambridge poppy box thefts

They are looking for home video surveillance or dashcam video from the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call  519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge crimeCambridge newsCambridge robberyDudhope Avenue CambridgeBallantyne Avenue CambridgeCambridge carjackingChalmers Street South Cambridge
Flyers
More weekly flyers