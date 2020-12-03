Menu

Crime

B.C. couple in final bid to bring children of their missing daughter back to Canada

By Rumina Daya & Simon Little Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 10:49 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. parents of missing woman fighting for custody of grandchildren in Peru' B.C. parents of missing woman fighting for custody of grandchildren in Peru
WATCH: Lawyers representing the parents of Kimberlee Kasatkin will appear before Peru's Superior Court, asking for custody, or at least visitation rights for their two grandchildren. Kimberlee disappeared more than 4 years ago, and the children's father has been charged in her death. Rumina Daya reports

An Abbotsford, B.C. couple is entering the endgame of a years-long, international legal battle to see their grandchildren again.

Al and Kathy Kasatskin will appear next week before Peru’s Superior Court asking for custody of their 10- and seven-year-old grandchildren. Failing that, they’re hoping to at least get visitation rights.

The children’s father is accused of killing their mother and remains a fugitive. The children are currently living with the man’s mother in Peru.

“This being our final shot, I really, really wish this group of judges does a serious job of looking after these kids,” Al Kasaktin told Global News, Thursday.

The couple say they’ve been banned from visiting the children, and feel they aren’t getting a fair hearing in the Peruvian court system.

“We’re doing this because we loved them, and that their mother loved them more than life,” Kathy said.

“Kim died for her children. She died because she stayed there for her children.”

Click to play video 'Crime Stoppers: Brianna Kinnear' Crime Stoppers: Brianna Kinnear
Crime Stoppers: Brianna Kinnear – Nov 22, 2019

Kimberlee Kasatkin was last seen alive on Nov. 26, 2016.

Her partner Christopher Franz Bettocchi has been charged with femicide — the killing of a woman — under Peruvian law.

Kimberlee’s body was never found, but surveillance video depicting Bettocchi dragging a heavy bag was played in court.

It’s alleged Kimberlee’s body was in the bag. Bettocchi denies that and claims it was filled with camping equipment.

Bettocchi’s whereabouts are unknown, and his criminal trial cannot proceed until he’s found.

In the years since Kimberlee’s disappearance, her parents have visited Peru 17 times, draining their retirement savings.

The couple had intended to take an 18th trip to attend the upcoming Dec. 9 court proceedings in person, but COVID-19 has rendered that impossible.

They’ll now attend by video link.

Click to play video 'Who killed Vancouver Island realtor Lindsay Buziak?' Who killed Vancouver Island realtor Lindsay Buziak?
Who killed Vancouver Island realtor Lindsay Buziak? – Feb 1, 2018

“My heart doesn’t give up, but it’s like banging your head into a brick wall,” Kathy said.

“I’m exhausted from it. We’ve had so many trips and so many frustrations,” Al said.

“It’s time to just say we did what we can. And I accept that I’ve given up. I feel bad about it, but at the same time, this can’t go on.”

