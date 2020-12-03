RCMP arrest suspect in connection with early morning robbery in Lumby, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say they’ve arrested a suspect in connection with an early morning Lumby, B.C. robbery.

Police said that a lone armed suspect entered a business in the 2000-block of Vernon Street around 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 24.

He allegedly demanded cash and lottery tickets from an employee.

RCMP said that when the employee reached to activate an alarm, the suspect fled.

Although the employee gave officers a detailed description of the suspect and vehicle, police could not find the alleged robber at the time.

“Information provided by the witness, in addition to video surveillance from the business, was used by investigators to identify a person of interest,” Const. Chris Terleski said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Penticton family hopes Grinch who took their Grinch will bring him back

“Further work by the investigator confirmed the person’s involvement in the crime and has subsequently led to their arrest.”

Fifty-seven-year-old Danny John Charette has since been charged with one count of robbery and has been released from custody.

He’s expected to appear in court at a later date.

1:55 Canadian military rescues RCMP officer and suspect Canadian military rescues RCMP officer and suspect