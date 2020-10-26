Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement

Six charged following massive fentanyl lab bust in Lumby, B.C.

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 5:20 pm
Wooden folding table holding glass cooking vessels on hot plates at a massive drug lab in Lumby, B.C.
Wooden folding table holding glass cooking vessels on hot plates at a massive drug lab in Lumby, B.C. RCMP

Six people are facing charges after a major fentanyl and meth lab bust in the North Okanagan.

The RCMP says while the raid took place on Trinity Valley Road in Lumby, B.C., more than two years ago, charges were recently approved.

Read more: Police standoff and school lockdown ends in Lumby, B.C.

Police executed a search warrant at a home which allegedly contained a massive clandestine laboratory on Oct. 19, 2018.

Large quantities of drugs, precursor chemicals and waste materials were located, police said.

Blue barrels and a distiller inside a shipping container.
Blue barrels and a distiller inside a shipping container. RCMP

The seizure allegedly included ephedrine hydrochloric acid, methamphetamine, 4-anilino-N-phenethylpiperidine (ANPP), nandrolone phenylpropionate (NPP), fentanyl and solutions containing both fentanyl and ANPP.

Story continues below advertisement

The chemical ANPP is a direct precursor to fentanyl, and NPP is an androgen and anabolic steroid, police said.

Blue barrels and black garbage bags containing waste by-products.
Blue barrels and black garbage bags containing waste by-products. RCMP

“Illegally produced fentanyl has been found in an increased number of overdose deaths in B.C.,” said the federal serious and organized crime unit of the RCMP.

“Clandestine laboratories like this are fueling this health crisis.”

Stacks of acetone and toluene buckets in the rafters.
Stacks of acetone and toluene buckets in the rafters. RCMP

RCMP say clandestine laboratories not only produce synthetic drugs without meeting safety standards, but they also produce a significant amounts of waste materials.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

That waste can contaminate the environment and cause immeasurable health risks to the public.

Various chemical containers laid out for collection and disposal.
Various chemical containers laid out for collection and disposal. RCMP

“In this instance, there was a very large amount of synthetic waste by-product that had yet to be disposed which posed a significant risk to the local farms and residents living in the area,” said Supt Bert Ferreira, officer in charge of the Federal RCMP border integrity teams in B.C.

Read more: Lumby, B.C., family forced from home after house gutted by flames

The hazardous waste removal and disposal cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said.

RCMP said the clandestine laboratory remains one of the largest in B.C.

Michael McMorris, Robyn Bryson, Trent Fussi, Michael Harvey, Tyson Kopp and Michael Piggott all face several counts of drug production-related charges.

Story continues below advertisement
Wooden counter holding glass cooking vessels on hot plates.
Wooden counter holding glass cooking vessels on hot plates. RCMP

Bryson and Fussi both face an additional charge of flight from police.

McMorris, Harvey, Kopp and Piggott are scheduled to appear in Kelowna court on Oct. 27.

Bryson and Fussi remain at large with warrants for their arrest, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts is asked to call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to report it anonymously.

They can investigate whether any illegal activity is taking place and contact the Federal RCMP CLEAR team to assist if required.

Click to play video 'B.C. man sentenced for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine which killed 4 in Saskatoon in March 2018' B.C. man sentenced for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine which killed 4 in Saskatoon in March 2018
B.C. man sentenced for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine which killed 4 in Saskatoon in March 2018
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeBC RCMPkelowna courtsMichael HarveyLumby drug lab bustLumby drug lab raidMichael McMorrisMichael PiggottRCMP drug production lab raidRobyn BrysonTrent FussiTrinity Valley Road bustTyson Kopp
Flyers
More weekly flyers