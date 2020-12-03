Hamilton man charged in connection with hate-motivated incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have charged a man in connection with an alleged hate-motivated altercation.

Police were called to a business in the area of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North on Nov. 29 after a man allegedly made derogatory statements about a 20-year-old’s sexual orientation and chased him with a knife.

The victim was not physically harmed, and as officers interviewed him, the suspect was arrested without incident.

Police say the Hamilton man was found with brass knuckles, fentanyl and fake ID.

Aaron Kerr, 31, faces several charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police are asking those with more information about the incident to contact them.

