Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton man charged in connection with hate-motivated incident: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Hamilton police have charged a local man in a hate-motivated incident.
Hamilton police have charged a local man in a hate-motivated incident. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police have charged a man in connection with an alleged hate-motivated altercation.

Police were called to a business in the area of Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North on Nov. 29 after a man allegedly made derogatory statements about a 20-year-old’s sexual orientation and chased him with a knife.

The victim was not physically harmed, and as officers interviewed him, the suspect was arrested without incident.

Read more: Child hit by vehicle on Hamilton Mountain ‘passed away,’ says father

Police say the Hamilton man was found with brass knuckles, fentanyl and fake ID.

Trending Stories

Aaron Kerr, 31, faces several charges including assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking those with more information about the incident to contact them.

Click to play video 'Protesters demand defunding police in front of Hamilton city hall' Protesters demand defunding police in front of Hamilton city hall
Protesters demand defunding police in front of Hamilton city hall – Nov 23, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHate CrimeHamilton newsderogatory statementsHamilton hate crimehate assaulthate-motivated altercation
Flyers
More weekly flyers