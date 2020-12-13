The best morning and night time routines

Send this page to someone via email

If you are missing the daily routine you had before the COVID-19 pandemic, you are not alone.

While many of us have changed how we start and end our day, experts say it’s important to remember how we start and end our day impacts our physical and mental fitness.

Wellness expert Kyle Buchanan recently joined The Morning Show with some of the best morning and bedtime routines to stay healthy.

Buchanan believes having a routine is a form of self-care.

“It creates structure, allows you to sleep better and start the day from a more grounded place,” he added. Tweet This

In the morning, when the alarm goes off, avoid hitting the snooze button as it messes with your body’s internal clock. “It can make you feel more tired,” he said.

He says placing the clock on the other side of the room and getting up physically to turn it off can help in waking up refreshed.

The next step requires some willpower. “If you can, don’t check social media or emails within 30 minutes of waking up,” he says.

For better blood sugar balance and energy flow, he recommends adding protein and fat into your first meal. A simple way is to add two tablespoons of hemp seeds to your current breakfast, he added.

1:49 Staying active through the COVID-19 pandemic Staying active through the COVID-19 pandemic – Dec 4, 2020

Before ending the day, it is important to start winding down an hour before going to bed. Some ways to calm your mind may be using a meditation app, writing in a journal or stretching and massaging.

He says shutting off electronic devices and writing down the next day’s to-do list allows you to give your mind some rest. “It also improves productivity the next day,” he added.

If stress is affecting your sleep, the wellness expert highly recommends using Quietude.

“It is a homeopathic remedy that’s really effective yet really gentle on the system without the risk of dependency,” he said.

Last but not the least, he recommends sleeping “as close as you can to being naked.”

To learn more about following the best morning and night routines, watch the full video above.

