Crime

Man facing attempted murder charge after Wednesday morning shooting in Moncton

By Karla Renic & Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video '2 arrested after man ‘seriously injured’ in Moncton' 2 arrested after man ‘seriously injured’ in Moncton
Codiac RCMP arrested two people at a residence in Moncton after a man ended up in hospital with severe injuries Wednesday morning. Callum Smith reports.

A 26-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after a man was “seriously injured” in Moncton on Wednesday.

Codiac RCMP told Global News that police were called to a Petro Canada on Mountain Road at approximately 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, regarding the man with injuries.

The incident prompted a heavy police presence, with multiple units including paramedics responding to the scene. The injured man was taken to hospital.

Details from the phone call led police to a nearby home on Oakland Avenue, where two people were arrested.

Read more: 2 arrested after man ‘seriously injured’ in Moncton

One of the individuals, 26-year-old Nathaniel Joseph “Church” Bourque, has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm in relation to the incident.

Court documents say there are reasonable grounds to believe that Bourque “did attempt to murder (the victim) by discharging a firearm with intent to kill.”

Trending Stories

In addition, court documents say Bourque is also facing charges of unlawful confinement and failure to comply with a release order that prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

The second person arrested at the Oakland Avenue residence was 25-year-old Denesha Anne-Marie Savoie.

She was taken into custody on a previously issued warrant and is not facing any charges in relation to the Wednesday shooting incident. Court documents say Savoie failed to attend court as required by the court.

A third person has been arrested as part of the RCMP’s investigation.

In a press release, police said a 40-year-old man from Dieppe, N.B., was taken into custody on Thursday.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.

