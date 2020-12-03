Man facing attempted murder charge after Wednesday morning shooting in Moncton

A 26-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after a man was “seriously injured” in Moncton on Wednesday.
Codiac RCMP told Global News that police were called to a Petro Canada on Mountain Road at approximately 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, regarding the man with injuries.
The incident prompted a heavy police presence, with multiple units including paramedics responding to the scene. The injured man was taken to hospital.
Details from the phone call led police to a nearby home on Oakland Avenue, where two people were arrested.
One of the individuals, 26-year-old Nathaniel Joseph “Church” Bourque, has been charged with attempted murder with a firearm in relation to the incident.
Court documents say there are reasonable grounds to believe that Bourque “did attempt to murder (the victim) by discharging a firearm with intent to kill.”
In addition, court documents say Bourque is also facing charges of unlawful confinement and failure to comply with a release order that prohibits him from possessing a firearm.
The second person arrested at the Oakland Avenue residence was 25-year-old Denesha Anne-Marie Savoie.
She was taken into custody on a previously issued warrant and is not facing any charges in relation to the Wednesday shooting incident. Court documents say Savoie failed to attend court as required by the court.
A third person has been arrested as part of the RCMP’s investigation.
In a press release, police said a 40-year-old man from Dieppe, N.B., was taken into custody on Thursday.
The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.
Comments