Coronavirus surge leads to 1,470 new cases, 30 more deaths in Quebec

Quebec is reporting 1,470 new cases and 30 additional deaths Thursday as the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to bear down across the country.

Health authorities say 12 fatalities linked to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, were recorded in the last 24 hours, while the others were added retroactively.

The province has the highest caseload in the country at 146,532, while recoveries have topped 125,000. Since March, the pandemic has led to the deaths of 7,155 Quebecers.

Hospitalizations dropped by three Thursday. There are 737 patients in hospital.

Of those patients, the number in intensive care remains stable at 99.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says he is concerned about the uptick in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in recent days.

“We must not relax our efforts, everyone must limit their contacts,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is how we will manage to decrease the number of cases and hospitalizations in order to avoid deaths.”

Quebec gave 34,136 tests on Tuesday, the latest day for which that information is available. More than 3.9 million tests have been administered so far.

Premier François Legault plans to address the evolving health crisis Thursday afternoon at the national assembly. He will be accompanied by Dubé and Quebec’s director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

The update comes as Quebec is rolling out new restrictions in shopping malls and stores starting Friday to limit the spread of the virus.

Citing a high number of cases and hospitalizations, Legault has also given himself until Dec. 11 to make a final decision on Christmas gatherings.