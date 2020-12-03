Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

6-year-old dead after ATV crash in New Brunswick

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 9:45 am
RCMP say a 6-year-old is dead after an ATV crash.
RCMP say a 6-year-old is dead after an ATV crash. File

A six-year-old child has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in northern New Brunswick earlier this week.

RCMP say at 3:45 p.m., officers, members of the Neguac Fire Department, and paramedics with Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a single-vehicle crash outside a home on Grattan Road in Tabusintac, N.B.

Read more: 2 arrested after man ‘seriously injured’ in Moncton

The crash is believed to have occurred when an ATV hit a tree and rolled over.

Trending Stories

A six-year-old girl who was riding on the ATV was transported to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries, police say.

A 24-year-old woman who was also on the ATV was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Chevrolet Silverado the most commonly stolen vehicle in Atlantic Canada

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPFatal CrashNew Brunswick RCMPATV CrashFatal ATV crashTabusintac
Flyers
More weekly flyers