6-year-old dead after ATV crash in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

A six-year-old child has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in northern New Brunswick earlier this week.

RCMP say at 3:45 p.m., officers, members of the Neguac Fire Department, and paramedics with Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a single-vehicle crash outside a home on Grattan Road in Tabusintac, N.B.

The crash is believed to have occurred when an ATV hit a tree and rolled over.

A six-year-old girl who was riding on the ATV was transported to hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries, police say.

A 24-year-old woman who was also on the ATV was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Chevrolet Silverado the most commonly stolen vehicle in Atlantic Canada

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.