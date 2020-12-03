Menu

Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Brockville long-term care home

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted December 3, 2020 9:21 am
Leeds Grenville Lanark District Health Unit declared a Covid-19 outbreak at Sherwood Park Manor long term care home in Brockville Wednesday.
Leeds Grenville Lanark District Health Unit declared a Covid-19 outbreak at Sherwood Park Manor long term care home in Brockville Wednesday. Global News Kingston

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care home in Brockville on Wednesday.

One resident at Sherwood Park Manor has tested positive for the virus.

Read more: Procter & Gamble COVID-19 outbreak grows to 15 cases in Belleville, Ont.

The health unit said it is working with the home to manage the outbreak.

Enhanced infection control measures have been put in place and are being monitored by the health unit.

The infected resident has been isolated in their room.

