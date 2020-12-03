COVID-19 outbreak declared at Brockville long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care home in Brockville on Wednesday.

One resident at Sherwood Park Manor has tested positive for the virus.

The health unit said it is working with the home to manage the outbreak.

Enhanced infection control measures have been put in place and are being monitored by the health unit.

The infected resident has been isolated in their room.

