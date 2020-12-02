Charges pending after north Edmonton collision leaves pedestrian fighting for her life in hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say charges are pending against the driver of a car they allege hit a pedestrian in a north Edmonton crosswalk, sending her to hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

In a news release, police said a 50-year-old woman was walking east across 66 Street and 128 Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. According to police, a car that was headed south then reportedly hit her in the intersection as she was entering a crosswalk.

She was taken to hospital by paramedics where she remained late Wednesday night.

While charges are pending, police said neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the collision.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to phone the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

