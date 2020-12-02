‘They are a part of my legacy to him’: Calgary man pleads for return of missing medals

Send this page to someone via email

At five years old, Robert MacDonald first met his father after he came home from fighting in the Second World War.

“He served with an anti-tank battery in the south of England for a number of years and then was transferred to another unit eventually, where he did a lot of training,” said MacDonald of his late father.

“He was with the supreme allied headquarters in Europe and one of his jobs, once he went across to the continent, was war crimes investigations.”

An old photo of Robert MacDonald's late father, Captain Edgar William MacDonald.

His father left him seven of his war medals when he passed away, MacDonald was devastated to realize on this Remembrance Day that they weren’t in his pocket where he usually carried them.

“They are part of my legacy to him and the fact that he gave them to me specifically means I want to honour him completely,” MacDonald said.

“And by missing them there’s something missing in that honour.” Tweet This

Medals left by Edgar MacDonald to his son Robert.

MacDonald said he went to the Calgary Police hoping that by getting the word out there that someone may return them, even if it’s a year later.

“I have talked to a couple of pawnshops and some legions to see if they had been turned in and I have a contact with somebody in the military collections community and he’s putting out the word.”

Constable Mark Smith said that Calgary Police recognized the sentimental value and history behind the medals and put the call out on social media.

“I mean there’s always going to be some kind of value to these items but the sentimental value far outweighs any money worth,” Smith said. Tweet This

MacDonald said he has faith in Calgarians and would be willing to compensate anyone who returned them.

Police ask that anyone with information on the location of the medals call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 and reference the case number CA20469223 / 4582 Smith.