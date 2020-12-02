Catch-up immunization clinics now available for Grade 8 students across Simcoe County, Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering catch-up immunization clinics for Grade 8 students who missed their Grade 7 vaccines as a result of COVID-19 in the spring.

The catch-up immunizations will be offered by appointment only.

Clinics will be held at health unit offices across Simcoe County and Muskoka one to two days per week as needed through to spring 2021.

People who want to book an appointment can call Health Connection at 1-877-721-7520, ext. 8827, during weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

