Health

Catch-up immunization clinics now available for Grade 8 students across Simcoe County, Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 5:20 pm
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering catch-up immunization clinics for Grade 8 students who missed their Grade 7 vaccines as a result of COVID-19.
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering catch-up immunization clinics for Grade 8 students who missed their Grade 7 vaccines as a result of COVID-19 in the spring.

The catch-up immunizations will be offered by appointment only.

Read more: In-school vaccination programs moved to Ontario clinics, doctors’ offices

Clinics will be held at health unit offices across Simcoe County and Muskoka one to two days per week as needed through to spring 2021.

People who want to book an appointment can call Health Connection at 1-877-721-7520, ext. 8827, during weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

