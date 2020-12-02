Coronavirus: ‘Healthy’ B.C. family posts ad requesting exposure to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

In what can only be called bewildering, it appears that a B.C. family is requesting to be exposed to COVID-19.

Last week, an online ad appeared on a classified advertising website in the small interior city of Revelstoke.

“We are a healthy family and we would like to safely expose ourselves to the virus, to help build our natural immunity,” the ad said.

“We can house you for a night or however long it takes, and will provide all of your meals.”

The ad was posted on a Nov. 30, on a classifieds website called thestoke.ca. thestoke.ca

What’s even more perplexing is that the ad says the family has already tried to contract the virus from someone but was unsuccessful.

“Any suggestions on the easiest way to transmit the virus? We were unsuccessful in transmission with our first COVID-19 guest,” the ad said.

“(We) are assuming we will have to use saliva directly.”

This week, Revelstoke mayor Gary Sulz released a video talking directly to his residents about taking COVID-19 more seriously as novel coronavirus cases have risen in the small interior city.

Specifically, Sulz referenced the ad, saying “People, you are playing with a loaded gun.”

“That loaded gun may not be pointed at you, it may be your family or people out in the community,” Sulz said.

“Don’t put yourself in that situation. It is important that we all follow our health officer’s recommendations.”

Sulz wants all non-essential visitors to stop coming to Revelstoke.

It appears the ad has since been removed. Global News has reached out to the website.