Canoe Lake Cree First Nation orders lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak declared

A COVID-19 outbreak at a northern Saskatchewan First Nation has led to a lockdown order from band officials.

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) declared the outbreak on Canoe Lake Cree First Nation (CLCFN) on Dec. 1.

The health authority said this was due to an increasing number of coronavirus cases that might be due to community transmission.

As of Dec. 1, there were 34 active cases at Canoe Lake, with one person in hospital. No data was provided on recoveries.

Canoe Lake reported its first COVID-19 case on Nov. 16

CLCFN said as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, “the community of Canoe Lake First Nation at Canoe Narrows and Eagles Lake will be in a state of lockdown due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.”

The lockdown will be in place until further notice, CLCFN said. It includes a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily for Canoe Lake.

Only band members who have a home in Canoe Lake or Eagles Lake will be allowed into the reserve and residents must stay in their own community.

Vehicles entering CLCFN will be searched for drugs and alcohol, band officials said.

An exception to the lockdown is essential workers coming in and out of the communities.

Shift workers or employees in other communities will be allowed to enter and leave provided they have a letter from their employer.

CLCFN said out-of-town workers returning home must stay at their home for the duration of their time off in Canoe Lake.

People will also be allowed to leave the reserve for medical appointments provided they have a medical travel document from the health centre.

Last month, the First Nation threatened evictions due to parties being held.

CLCFN said anyone hosting a party would be given an eviction notice and have their utilities shut off.

A second violation would result in immediate eviction.