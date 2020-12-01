Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Coronavirus vaccine won’t be mandatory, Saskatchewan health minister says

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 8:43 pm
Speaking in the rotunda of the legislative building Tuesday, Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman says the coronavirus vaccine won't be mandatory.
Speaking in the rotunda of the legislative building Tuesday, Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman says the coronavirus vaccine won't be mandatory. Pool camera

Saskatchewan’s health minister says the coronavirus vaccine won’t be mandatory.

“We would hope people would choose this because it helps us get rid of the virus quicker, but that’s their choice on whether they want to get vaccinated or not,” Paul Merriman, who holds the portfolio, said Tuesday in the rotunda of the province’s legislative building.

Read more: One third of Saskatchewan residents would get COVID-19 vaccine immediately: poll

A recent poll by the Angus Reid Institute suggests 31 per cent of Saskatchewan residents would get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to them, while 36 per cent would wait a bit and then get it.

Twenty-five percent said they would not get it.

The health minister remains optimistic: “I think they’re going to be able to step up and want to get this vaccine, not just for themselves, but to protect their loved ones.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Saskatchewan to receive 180K coronavirus vaccines: health minister

Merriman, who previously noted the province is going to receive 180,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine(s) in the first quarter of the new year, said his office is working out distribution logistics — including who will be first in line to receive it.

Trending Stories

Health-care workers on the front lines of the response, seniors and those in care homes will be prioritized, the health minister said.

“We want to get it as soon as possible,” Merriman said.

“When the federal government does deliver that, we will be ready.”

Read more: Pfizer says final results show coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective, no safety concerns

Merriman said he does not foresee restrictions in Saskatchewan for those who choose not to have the vaccine, but noted it could impact their ability to travel, depending on what other jurisdictions decide.

Click to play video 'Canada ‘needs a more ambitious procurement program’: Saskatchewan premier on COVID-19 vaccine' Canada ‘needs a more ambitious procurement program’: Saskatchewan premier on COVID-19 vaccine
Canada ‘needs a more ambitious procurement program’: Saskatchewan premier on COVID-19 vaccine
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusSaskatchewan CoronavirusVaccineVaccinationImmunizationcovid vaccinePaul MerrimanSaskatchewan Health Minister
Flyers
More weekly flyers