Economy

Film studio plans take shape near Hamilton’s west harbour

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted December 2, 2020 12:04 pm
A major step is being taken toward the development of a film studio near Hamilton’s west harbour.

Aeon Studio Group (Aeon) has confirmed the purchase of an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing building on Queen Street North, which will open Feb. 1 as Aeon Bayfront Studios.

It’s billed as the “first decisive step” toward the creation of a film and television production hub on the neighbouring Barton-Tiffany lands, where Aeon envisions 14 acres of studios, offices, retail and residential space.

Studio representatives say the Queen Street North site allows for the creation of a first-class facility by virtue of its size, 50-foot ceilings and clear span.

Trending Stories

It will also include a paint shop and roughly four acres of outdoor space, suitable for backlot uses.

AVL Manufacturing, which currently operates at 243 Queen St. N., will be moving to a new location in Hamilton.

It gained attention earlier this year when it started modifying shipping containers for use as COVID-19 medical triage units.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says, “The opening of this studio will create high-value, high-paying jobs for people in the film industry.”

He notes that Hamilton is Canada’s third-largest film cluster and already home to over 9,000 people who work in the film industry and over 900 film businesses.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton west harbourHamilton film studioAeon Studio GroupAEON HamiltonAVL Manufacturinghamilton filming
