Canada

3 injured, 1 seriously, after house fire in Brampton

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 8:55 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton. John Hanley / File / Global News

Three people have been injured after a house fire in Brampton Tuesday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Nevada Court near Naismith Street and Bovaird Drive East, east of Highway 410, just before 7:50 p.m.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News crews were treating three patients in total.

One of those patients was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Peel Regional Police said roads in the immediate area were closed in response to the fire.

