3 injured, 1 seriously, after house fire in Brampton

Three people have been injured after a house fire in Brampton Tuesday evening, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Nevada Court near Naismith Street and Bovaird Drive East, east of Highway 410, just before 7:50 p.m.
A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News crews were treating three patients in total.
One of those patients was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Peel Regional Police said roads in the immediate area were closed in response to the fire.
