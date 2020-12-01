3 injured, 1 seriously, after house fire in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been injured after a house fire in Brampton Tuesday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Nevada Court near Naismith Street and Bovaird Drive East, east of Highway 410, just before 7:50 p.m.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News crews were treating three patients in total.

One of those patients was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Peel Regional Police said roads in the immediate area were closed in response to the fire.

FIRE:

– C/R 7:48pm

– Area of Nasmith St/ Bovaird Dr E #Brampton

– Residential Fire

– @BramptonFire and #PRP on-scene

– Roads shut down in area, seek alternative routes

– Will update with info as it is available.

PR200393322 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 2, 2020

