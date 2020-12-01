Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ottawa reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 4:30 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

There are 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

There have now been 8,521 cases of the novel coronavirus locally since the start of the pandemic.

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard lists 351 of those cases as active, up slightly from 344 the day before.

Read more: People to thank for Ottawa’s success with curbing COVID-19, health officer says

One additional person in Ottawa has died due to COVID-19 in the past 24, raising the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 376.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 remains at 24 on Tuesday, with one person still in intensive care locally.

There is a new coronavirus outbreak at the city-run Carleton Lodge long-term care home, city staff announced in a memo on Monday. A staff member tested positive at the facility, but no confirmed cases have yet been linked to residents at Carleton Lodge.

The net number of ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa remained at 30 as of Tuesday.

Read more: COVID-19 disproportionately affects Ottawa’s Black residents, according to new data

The local coronavirus reproduction number remains above one, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard, indicating the virus is spreading more quickly in the community rather than slowing down.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said in her update to the board of health Monday evening that OPH’s dental clinic has reopened on St. Laurent Boulevard for emergency dentistry. She noted the dental clinic at the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health will reopen as well on Thursday, also for emergency dental work.

