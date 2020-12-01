Coronavirus: Ottawa reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Send this page to someone via email

There are 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, according to Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

There have now been 8,521 cases of the novel coronavirus locally since the start of the pandemic.

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard lists 351 of those cases as active, up slightly from 344 the day before.

One additional person in Ottawa has died due to COVID-19 in the past 24, raising the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 376.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 remains at 24 on Tuesday, with one person still in intensive care locally.

Story continues below advertisement

There is a new coronavirus outbreak at the city-run Carleton Lodge long-term care home, city staff announced in a memo on Monday. A staff member tested positive at the facility, but no confirmed cases have yet been linked to residents at Carleton Lodge.

The net number of ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa remained at 30 as of Tuesday.

The local coronavirus reproduction number remains above one, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard, indicating the virus is spreading more quickly in the community rather than slowing down.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said in her update to the board of health Monday evening that OPH’s dental clinic has reopened on St. Laurent Boulevard for emergency dentistry. She noted the dental clinic at the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health will reopen as well on Thursday, also for emergency dental work.

1:57 Coronavirus: Quebec’s holiday gatherings plan at risk as hospitalizations rise Coronavirus: Quebec’s holiday gatherings plan at risk as hospitalizations rise