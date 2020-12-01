Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Child hit by vehicle on Hamilton Mountain: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 4:41 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police have closed off an area of Upper Gage between Stone Church and Rymal roads on the Mountain after a child was struck by a vehicle.

Read more: Hamilton Police charge Montreal-area man in human trafficking investigation

Paramedics say they responded to the call just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

 

Story continues below advertisement

Upon arrival, crews found an 11-year-old boy with “critical injuries”, according to spokesperson Dave Thompson.

Trending Stories

More to come…

Click to play video 'Protesters demand defunding police in front of Hamilton city hall' Protesters demand defunding police in front of Hamilton city hall
Protesters demand defunding police in front of Hamilton city hall – Nov 23, 2020

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsHamilton ParamedicsHamilton EMSrymal roadUpper Gage AvenueStone Church Roadchild struck by car in hamiltonchild struck by car on the mountain
Flyers
More weekly flyers