Child hit by vehicle on Hamilton Mountain: police

Hamilton police have closed off an area of Upper Gage between Stone Church and Rymal roads on the Mountain after a child was struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics say they responded to the call just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Hamilton Police are responding to a child struck by a vehicle on Upper Gage between Stone Church Road and Rymal Road in #HamOnt. Media Relations Officer on the way to the scene. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 1, 2020

Upon arrival, crews found an 11-year-old boy with “critical injuries”, according to spokesperson Dave Thompson.

More to come…

