Child hit by vehicle on Hamilton Mountain: police

Hamilton police have closed off an area of Upper Gage between Stone Church and Rymal roads on the Mountain after a child was struck by a vehicle.
Paramedics say they responded to the call just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.
Upon arrival, crews found an 11-year-old boy with “critical injuries”, according to spokesperson Dave Thompson.
Trending Stories
More to come…
Protesters demand defunding police in front of Hamilton city hall
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments