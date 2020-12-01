Hamilton Police charge Montreal-area man in human trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police say they rescued a woman and have charged a Montreal-area man with human trafficking.

Police say on Sept. 13, they received information about a woman in distress at a motel on the Hamilton-Burlington boundary.

She was found and provided information about the man, whom she said forced her into prostitution.

The investigation led to the arrest on Nov 17 of a 31-year-old man in Montreal.

Peter McShane has been charged with trafficking in persons; receiving material benefits; advertising sexual services; and forcible confinement.

Hamilton Police add if you are a victim or have information involving this investigation, please call Det. Const. Kudo Park at 905-540-6379 in the Human Trafficking Unit.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com