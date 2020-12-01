Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton Police charge Montreal-area man in human trafficking investigation

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 10:15 am
Hamilton Police arrest Montreal-area man in human trafficking investigation.
Hamilton Police arrest Montreal-area man in human trafficking investigation. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton Police say they rescued a woman and have charged a Montreal-area man with human trafficking.

Police say on Sept. 13, they received information about a woman in distress at a motel on the Hamilton-Burlington boundary.

She was found and provided information about the man, whom she said forced her into prostitution.

Read more: Man connected with Hamilton human trafficking probe arrested for breaking bail

The investigation led to the arrest on Nov 17 of a 31-year-old man in Montreal.

Peter McShane has been charged with trafficking in persons; receiving material benefits; advertising sexual services; and forcible confinement.

Read more: RCMP arrest 3 people arrested in Toronto in Hamilton human trafficking probe

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton Police add if you are a victim or have information involving this investigation, please call Det. Const. Kudo Park at 905-540-6379 in the Human Trafficking Unit.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MontrealHuman TraffickingProstitutionForcible ConfinementHamilton Police Servicehamilton ontario
Flyers
More weekly flyers