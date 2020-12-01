Procter & Gamble COVID-19 outbreak grows to 15 cases in Belleville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Belleville manufacturing facility grew by six cases on Tuesday.

According to Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health’s COVID-19 online dashboard, there are now 15 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus associated with the outbreak at the Procter and Gamble plant on University Avenue.

On Monday, HPEPH reported that an outbreak had been declared at P&G, as of Friday. On Tuesday, public health confirmed to Global News that the plant is still operational but did not indicate how many people are being monitored as a result of the outbreak.

Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health reported nine new cases in the region on Tuesday, pushing the total number of active cases up to 39. The seven-day case rate in Hastings and Prince Edward counties now stands at 19.6 per 100,000.

The region entered the province’s yellow-protect COVID-19 activity level on Monday.