Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Procter & Gamble COVID-19 outbreak grows to 15 cases in Belleville, Ont.

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 3:28 pm
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 novel coronavirus.
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 novel coronavirus. THE CANADIAN PRESS / CDC via AP, File

An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Belleville manufacturing facility grew by six cases on Tuesday.

According to Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health’s COVID-19 online dashboard, there are now 15 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus associated with the outbreak at the Procter and Gamble plant on University Avenue.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Procter and Gamble plant in Belleville

On Monday, HPEPH reported that an outbreak had been declared at P&G, as of Friday. On Tuesday, public health confirmed to Global News that the plant is still operational but did not indicate how many people are being monitored as a result of the outbreak.

Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health reported nine new cases in the region on Tuesday, pushing the total number of active cases up to 39. The seven-day case rate in Hastings and Prince Edward counties now stands at 19.6 per 100,000.

Read more: Coronavirus — New records detail Ottawa’s ‘bold aggressive’ strategy to buy vaccines and PPE

The region entered the province’s yellow-protect COVID-19 activity level on Monday.

