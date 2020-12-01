OPP search for 32-year-old federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re searching for a 32-year-old federal offender who’s wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release.

Jordan Welch is known to frequent the Sudbury, Parry Sound, Orillia, Barrie, Midland and Toronto areas, according to officers.

He is serving a two-year and one-day sentence for breaking and entering with intent, two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Welch is described to be five feet seven inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has multiple tattoos, police say, including a symbol, star and two red lips on the right side of his neck, “void” in red on the back of his neck, Benjamin Franklin on the left side of his neck, a woman’s face and a rose on his right arm, a dollar sign on his right hand, a dragon on his left upper arm, “Welch” on his upper back and a teardrop under his left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

