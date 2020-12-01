Menu

Crime

OPP search for 32-year-old federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 11:11 am
Jordan Welch is known to frequent the Sudbury, Parry Sound, Orillia, Barrie, Midland and Toronto areas, according to officers.
Jordan Welch is known to frequent the Sudbury, Parry Sound, Orillia, Barrie, Midland and Toronto areas, according to officers. Police handout

Ontario Provincial Police say they’re searching for a 32-year-old federal offender who’s wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release.

Jordan Welch is known to frequent the Sudbury, Parry Sound, Orillia, Barrie, Midland and Toronto areas, according to officers.

Read more: Wanted federal offender known to frequent Toronto, Kingston, Thunder Bay

He is serving a two-year and one-day sentence for breaking and entering with intent, two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Welch is described to be five feet seven inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has multiple tattoos, police say, including a symbol, star and two red lips on the right side of his neck, “void” in red on the back of his neck, Benjamin Franklin on the left side of his neck, a woman’s face and a rose on his right arm, a dollar sign on his right hand, a dragon on his left upper arm, “Welch” on his upper back and a teardrop under his left eye.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Ontario’s ROPE squad brings us for a ride-along' Ontario’s ROPE squad brings us for a ride-along
Ontario’s ROPE squad brings us for a ride-along – May 10, 2017

 

