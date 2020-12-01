Menu

Canada

RCMP-involved collision in Surrey sends two to hospital

By John Copsey Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 6:42 am
Global News

An RCMP vehicle was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle in Surrey Monday night, sending two people to hospital.

A civilian vehicle shown here was heavily damaged after colliding with an RCMP vehicle Monday night in the Clayton Heights neighbourhood.
A civilian vehicle shown here was heavily damaged after colliding with an RCMP vehicle Monday night in the Clayton Heights neighbourhood. Global News

Shortly before 7 p.m., first responders attended the scene at 68th Avenue and 192nd Street in the Clayton Heights neighbourhood.

Read more: Mountie among 5 injured in serious crash involving police cruiser in Coquitlam

Both the RCMP cruiser and the civilian vehicle were heavily damaged.

The vehicles remained in the intersection for hours, impacting traffic for most of the evening.

Read more: Police cruiser collision caught on camera sparks debate over left turns at intersections

B.C. Ambulance Service says two people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

No word on the cause of the crash.

