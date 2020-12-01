RCMP-involved collision in Surrey sends two to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

An RCMP vehicle was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle in Surrey Monday night, sending two people to hospital.

Shortly before 7 p.m., first responders attended the scene at 68th Avenue and 192nd Street in the Clayton Heights neighbourhood.

Both the RCMP cruiser and the civilian vehicle were heavily damaged.

The vehicles remained in the intersection for hours, impacting traffic for most of the evening.

B.C. Ambulance Service says two people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

No word on the cause of the crash.

