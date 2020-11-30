Coronavirus: Another resolved resident care case at Fairhaven LTC in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One more resident COVID-19 case was declared resolved at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough on Monday, the facility announced.

An outbreak declared on Oct. 31 has claimed the lives of three residents at the municipally-run facility on Dutton Road, with the last death reported on Nov. 23. The outbreak was linked to a caregiver — not a direct employee — who tested positive.

Since the outbreak 20, residents have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Monday, 14 have now recovered. All the cases were linked to the Riverside 2 area of the home.

There are now three residents remaining in the home’s isolation area, Fairhaven stated in an update.

Story continues below advertisement

Five staff members also tested positive and all have now recovered, the home reported Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

At its peak, the highest end-of-day active resident cases was 14, stretching from Nov. 15 to Nov. 23.

As of Monday, Peterborough Public Health reported 21 active cases among the 212 since the pandemic was declared in March. Resolved cases now sit at 186.

Along with the three deaths at Fairhaven, there were two COVID-19-related deaths reported in April in Peterborough.

To date, more than 36,750 people have been tested for the coronavirus. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. It’s approximately one in five resident

Story continues below advertisement