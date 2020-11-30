Brock University announces delay in start of winter term

Send this page to someone via email

Brock University is extending its holiday break and pushing back the start of its winter term by a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of opening on Jan. 4, 2021, Brock will re-open on Jan. 6, and classes for the winter term will resume on Jan. 11.

The announcement was made in a letter to the Brock community from Lynn Wells, the provost and vice-president, academic, who said the decision comes after two weeks of consultations with students, staff and faculty members.

#BrockU's upcoming holiday break has been extended. The University will re-open on Jan. 6, and classes for the Winter Term will resume on Jan. 11. For more information ⬇️ https://t.co/IrFBHnvxOk — Brock University (@BrockUniversity) November 30, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Wells paid tribute to the resilience shown by the Brock community during the past several months, but added that “month upon month in this new normal has taken its toll.”

“The partnership between student associations and the University remains strong, collaborative and results-oriented,” said Christopher Yendt, president of Brock’s Graduate Students’ Association. “We are excited that this student-centred approach has resulted in meaningful action to address some of the challenges students are facing.”

“The leadership at Brock University continues to demonstrate that it is receptive to student needs and in touch with the student body,” said Brock University Students’ Union president Asad Jalib.

McMaster University had previously announced that the start of its winter term will be delayed until Jan. 11, 2021.