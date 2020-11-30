Menu

Weather

Strong winds, heavy snow for parts of B.C. Monday before storm clears

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 2:10 pm
A look at the snow on the Coquihalla Highway Monday morning at 9 a.m.
A look at the snow on the Coquihalla Highway Monday morning at 9 a.m. Global SkyTracker

It’s a windy, blustery day for B.C.’s South Coast Monday with the same cold front bringing snow to parts of the Interior.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said winds picked up across Vancouver Island overnight and a number of wind warnings remain in effect for areas including the Peace Region, Greater Victoria, Haida Gwaii and the North Coast.

Peak wind gusts across the B.C. South Coast Monday morning. Credit: SkyTracker
Peak wind gusts across the B.C. South Coast Monday morning. Credit: SkyTracker.

Madryga said gradually, later Monday morning and through the afternoon, wind speeds will ease on the coast as the front moves into the Interior.

Click to play video 'Dashcam captures terrifying near miss between truck and snowplow on B.C. Highway' Dashcam captures terrifying near miss between truck and snowplow on B.C. Highway
However, that will bring snow to parts of the B.C. Interior, with the heaviest amounts expected to fall on the mountain passes and through the West Kootenay and West Columbia regions, Madryga said.

“Quickly, the storm will pass through the province by later today, and high pressure with much lighter wind, some sunshine, and dry conditions will take over in south and central B.C.,” Madryga said. “In Merto Vancouver, cool mornings with possible frost and fog will be mixed with sunshine for the rest of the week.”

