Strong winds, heavy snow for parts of B.C. Monday before storm clears

It’s a windy, blustery day for B.C.’s South Coast Monday with the same cold front bringing snow to parts of the Interior.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said winds picked up across Vancouver Island overnight and a number of wind warnings remain in effect for areas including the Peace Region, Greater Victoria, Haida Gwaii and the North Coast.

Peak wind gusts across the B.C. South Coast Monday morning. Credit: SkyTracker.

Madryga said gradually, later Monday morning and through the afternoon, wind speeds will ease on the coast as the front moves into the Interior.

Prospect Lake Road in the 4600 block is currently closed due to a fallen tree pulling down power lines. @bchydro is responding. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/iEocPJYGR8 — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) November 30, 2020

However, that will bring snow to parts of the B.C. Interior, with the heaviest amounts expected to fall on the mountain passes and through the West Kootenay and West Columbia regions, Madryga said.

“Quickly, the storm will pass through the province by later today, and high pressure with much lighter wind, some sunshine, and dry conditions will take over in south and central B.C.,” Madryga said. “In Merto Vancouver, cool mornings with possible frost and fog will be mixed with sunshine for the rest of the week.”