Woman dies after fire in Etobicoke apartment building

Toronto Fire says a woman has died following a blaze that broke out at an apartment building in Etobicoke.
Emergency crews were called to Cavell Avenue, near Royal York Road, just south of Evans Avenue, at around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Officials said fire and smoke was seen coming from the top floor of a Toronto community housing building.
Police said a woman was trapped in a unit and firefighters forced themselves inside in an attempt to rescue her.
The woman was in life-threatening condition, police said. However, she died a short time later at the scene.
“I extend sincere condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this morning’s fatal fire on Cavell Avenue,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said on Twitter.
“Our teams are working alongside Toronto Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of this tragic fire.”
Comments