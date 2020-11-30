Woman dies after fire in Etobicoke apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Fire says a woman has died following a blaze that broke out at an apartment building in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to Cavell Avenue, near Royal York Road, just south of Evans Avenue, at around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials said fire and smoke was seen coming from the top floor of a Toronto community housing building.

Police said a woman was trapped in a unit and firefighters forced themselves inside in an attempt to rescue her.

The woman was in life-threatening condition, police said. However, she died a short time later at the scene.

“I extend sincere condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this morning’s fatal fire on Cavell Avenue,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said on Twitter.

“Our teams are working alongside Toronto Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of this tragic fire.”

On behalf of @Toronto_Fire, I extend sincere condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this morning’s fatal fire on Cavell Avenue. Our teams are working alongside @TorontoPolice @ONFireMarshal to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of this tragic fire. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) November 30, 2020

FIRE:

Cavell Av + Royal York Rd

– Officers/Fire Crews o/s

– Entire top floor engulfed in smoke/flames

– Forced entry required on unit with the trapped woman

– She has been rescued

– Officers injuries considered minor

– Roads closed in the area

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 30, 2020

FIRE:

Cavell Av + Royal York Rd

– The woman has succumbed to her injuries

– She has been pronounced deceased on scene

– Ontario Fire Marshall's office will investigate

– The scene will be closed for some time

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 30, 2020