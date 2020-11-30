COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cambridge elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

A 10th COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a school in the area since the school year kicked off in September, according to the Waterloo Region District School Board.

The newest outbreak was declared at William G Davis Public School in Cambridge on Sunday.

A class was dismissed and asked to isolate on Nov. 21 after a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

The board says that one of the students who was asked to be dismissed has also tested positive.

“No additional classrooms or cohorts will be dismissed,” the board said in a statement.

“The WRDSB is working with Region of Waterloo Public Health to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in students, staff and the community.”

According to provincial guidelines, an outbreak is declared at a school when there are two or more linked cases, where at least one case acquired the virus at school.

There are currently three other active outbreaks at elementary schools in the region including St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener, Blessed Sacrament in Kitchener and Centennial Public School in Waterloo.