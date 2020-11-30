Heavy rain to hit majority of New Brunswick: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for the majority of New Brunswick.

Southwestern New Brunswick is expected to get heavy rainfall starting Monday night and lasting until Wednesday.

The warning says “rainfall amounts of 80 to 130 mm are possible by late Tuesday with additional amounts expected on Tuesday night and into Wednesday, potentially giving total rainfall in excess of 150 mm in some areas.”

Central New Brunswick should also expect heavy rain in the next few days, it says.

According to Environment Canada, such rain can cause road washouts and flooding in low-lying areas.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. … Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” the warning advises.

Northwest New Brunswick can expect heavy rain and “significant snowmelt.”

“A slow-moving, intense low-pressure system will move into New England today and into southern Quebec on Wednesday,” Environment Canada warned on Monday.

