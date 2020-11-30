Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Heavy rain to hit majority of New Brunswick: Environment Canada

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 10:22 am
Click to play video 'Global News Morning Forecast: November 30' Global News Morning Forecast: November 30
Global News Morning Forecast: November 30

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for the majority of New Brunswick.

Southwestern New Brunswick is expected to get heavy rainfall starting Monday night and lasting until Wednesday.

The warning says “rainfall amounts of 80 to 130 mm are possible by late Tuesday with additional amounts expected on Tuesday night and into Wednesday, potentially giving total rainfall in excess of 150 mm in some areas.”

Central New Brunswick should also expect heavy rain in the next few days, it says.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 119 active cases

According to Environment Canada, such rain can cause road washouts and flooding in low-lying areas.

Trending Stories

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. … Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts,” the warning advises.

Story continues below advertisement

Northwest New Brunswick can expect heavy rain and “significant snowmelt.”

“A slow-moving, intense low-pressure system will move into New England today and into southern Quebec on Wednesday,” Environment Canada warned on Monday.

Click to play video 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 30' Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 30
Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 30

Temperatures in this area Environment Canada did not issue a weather warning for eastern New Brunswick, although the region can expect an extended period of rainfall.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickEnvironment CanadaWeatherNBRainfallRainfall WarningWeather WarningNew Brunswick Weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers