Man charged with sexual assault after incident at Halifax retail business

Halifax police say a man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault of a minor that police say occurred at a business on Nov. 26.

Police allege that last week a man assaulted a female under the age of 16 “with whom he had acquaintances in common.”

The incident occurred at a retail business in the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road, according to police.

At around 3 a.m. on Nov. 27, a Dartmouth man was arrested.

Halifax police have charged 24-year-old Cody Dylan MacIntosh with sexual assault, sexual interference and making child pornography.

Police said MacIntosh is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday.

Police said they will not release any further information to protect the identity of the victim.

“Sexual assault investigations are complex. As part of our victim-centered, trauma-informed approach to sexualized violence, we work closely with victims to determine if they wish to proceed with an investigation and charges,” read a release.

