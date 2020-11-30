Man found dead in north-end Halifax: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police are investigating after a man was found dead in the city’s north end on Monday morning.

Police were called to Lady Hammond Road and Robie Street at around 7:15 a.m.

Investigators and forensic specialists came to the scene to investigate. Police said the Medical Examiner Service has been contacted to help with the investigation.

The forensic identification unit has just arrived on scene. They’re photographing a body in the bushes near a beer and wine store at the corner of Robie St. and Duffus St. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/DPhZoycOA4 — Ashley Field (@AshleyJVField) November 30, 2020

Traffic in the area is being redirected, police said.

“The investigation is in the early stages. No further details are available at this time,” police said.

