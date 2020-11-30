Menu

Crime

Man found dead in north-end Halifax: police

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 8:12 am
Halifax police investigate a sudden death that occurred on Robie Street Monday morning.
Halifax police investigate a sudden death that occurred on Robie Street Monday morning. Ashley Field / Global News

Halifax police are investigating after a man was found dead in the city’s north end on Monday morning.

Police were called to Lady Hammond Road and Robie Street at around 7:15 a.m.

Investigators and forensic specialists came to the scene to investigate. Police said the Medical Examiner Service has been contacted to help with the investigation.

Traffic in the area is being redirected, police said.

“The investigation is in the early stages. No further details are available at this time,” police said.

