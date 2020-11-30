Customer telecom complaints drop, but billing still an issue in Canada: report

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s ombudsman for wireless, internet and TV services received fewer consumer complaints last year, but billing continued to be the top issue.

The Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services says the number of complaints for the 12 months ended July 31 was down 19 per cent compared with the year before.

The period included the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many Canadians to rely on telecom services to work, study and socialize.

The CCTS says there were more complaints about the quality of home internet between March and July than a year earlier.

However, for the 12 months covered by the report, wireless services accounted for 44 per cent of all complaints.

Internet services generated 27 per cent of the complaints, followed by TV services at 14 per cent.