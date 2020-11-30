62 coronavirus cases linked to Vaughan window manufacturing facility

Send this page to someone via email

York Region Public Health says 62 cases of COVID-19 have been detected at a window design and manufacturing facility in Vaughan.

In a notice issued on its website, York Region Public Health said the cases are linked to a workplace outbreak at State Window Corp. on Hunter’s Valley Road.

The local public health unit said that since the company is not open to the general public, the risk is considered low to York Region residents.

York Region Public Health said it was first notified of a cluster of cases on Nov. 10 which has since grown to 62 coronavirus detections associated with the workplace.

Out of the 62 COVID-19 cases:

seven cases are from York Region

28 cases are from Peel Region

22 cases are from Toronto

five cases are from Simcoe-Muskoka

In addition to the 62 cases, there are also five probable cases of the virus and one case is under investigation, the local public health unit said.

On Nov. 20, an outbreak was declared by York Region Public Health.

“Public Health conducted an on-site inspection and continues to work with the employer to identify additional cases and identify close contacts associated with the confirmed cases,” the public health unit said in the notice.

“York Region Public Health is also working with the Ministry of Labour for the on-going investigation.”

After making recommendations on prevention measures, York Region Public Health said the “outbreak is showing signs of improving.”

Recommendations included providing face shields, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to each worker, adhering to physical distancing, maximum occupancy limits in washrooms, cleaning lunchroom tables after every use and bringing in multi-lingual screeners to address language barriers.

York Region Public Health also said this is the second outbreak declared at State Window in Vaughan.

An outbreak was previously declared on May 17 with a total of 17 coronavirus cases and was closed on July 6.

York Region Public Health is issuing a public notice as a #COVID19 outbreak at State Windows Corporation in Vaughan Vaughan has resulted in 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Risk to residents remains low as the business is not open to the public. Learn more https://t.co/nsjPj0PNUi pic.twitter.com/incoMWWxH3 — York Region (@YorkRegionGovt) November 30, 2020