62 coronavirus cases linked to Vaughan window manufacturing facility

York Region Public Health says 62 cases of COVID-19 have been detected at a window design and manufacturing facility in Vaughan.
In a notice issued on its website, York Region Public Health said the cases are linked to a workplace outbreak at State Window Corp. on Hunter’s Valley Road.
The local public health unit said that since the company is not open to the general public, the risk is considered low to York Region residents.
York Region Public Health said it was first notified of a cluster of cases on Nov. 10 which has since grown to 62 coronavirus detections associated with the workplace.
Out of the 62 COVID-19 cases:
- seven cases are from York Region
- 28 cases are from Peel Region
- 22 cases are from Toronto
- five cases are from Simcoe-Muskoka
In addition to the 62 cases, there are also five probable cases of the virus and one case is under investigation, the local public health unit said.
On Nov. 20, an outbreak was declared by York Region Public Health.
“Public Health conducted an on-site inspection and continues to work with the employer to identify additional cases and identify close contacts associated with the confirmed cases,” the public health unit said in the notice.
“York Region Public Health is also working with the Ministry of Labour for the on-going investigation.”
After making recommendations on prevention measures, York Region Public Health said the “outbreak is showing signs of improving.”
Recommendations included providing face shields, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes to each worker, adhering to physical distancing, maximum occupancy limits in washrooms, cleaning lunchroom tables after every use and bringing in multi-lingual screeners to address language barriers.
York Region Public Health also said this is the second outbreak declared at State Window in Vaughan.
An outbreak was previously declared on May 17 with a total of 17 coronavirus cases and was closed on July 6.View link »
