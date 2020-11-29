Motorcyclist dead after crash involving bus in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a bus in Mississauga on Sunday.

Police said the collision happened in the area of Mavis Road and Novo Star Drive, just south of Derry Road.

Emergency crews were called there at 1:39 p.m.

Officials said the motorcyclist — a man — was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

UPDATE:

– The injured party has unfortunately died as a result of injuries suffered in the collision

– The Duty Inspector will be addressing the media at the scene — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 29, 2020

