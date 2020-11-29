Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist dead after crash involving bus in Mississauga: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The scene of the crash in the area of Mavis Road and Novo Star Drive.
The scene of the crash in the area of Mavis Road and Novo Star Drive. Andrew Collins / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a bus in Mississauga on Sunday.

Police said the collision happened in the area of Mavis Road and Novo Star Drive, just south of Derry Road.

Emergency crews were called there at 1:39 p.m.

Officials said the motorcyclist — a man — was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

