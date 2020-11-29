Saskatchewan reports 351 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations reach all-time high

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported 351 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial caseload to 8,239.

The new cases are located in the following areas:

Far North West: 10

Far North Central: 1

Far North East: 8

North West: 28

North Central: 10

North East: 12

Saskatoon: 94

Central West: 2

Central East: 15

Regina: 120

South West: 19

South Central: 10

South East: 18

The location of four cases remains pending.

The seven-day average of daily cases rose to 250 on Sunday, up from 19.3 on Saturday. That translates to about 20.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

Hospitalizations continue to rise along with cases.

On Sunday, the province reported a record-high of COVID-19 hospitalizations. There are 115 people in the hospital, with 23 people in the ICU, which is also a record high.

Of the province’s total caseload, 3,605 are considered active. Sunday is the 10th consecutive day where active cases have broken a new record.

A total of 4,589 people have recovered from the virus in Saskatchewan.

As of Sunday, 341,236 COVID-19 tests have been processed, an increase of 3,826 from Saturday.

