Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Saskatchewan reports 351 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations reach all-time high

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 29, 2020 3:22 pm
Click to play video 'Saskatchewan Union of Nurses’ flags abuse, understaffing as problems to contact tracing' Saskatchewan Union of Nurses’ flags abuse, understaffing as problems to contact tracing
Contact tracing is behind in Saskatchewan, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses’; and it said abuse, ever changing procedures and understaffing are part of the reason.

Saskatchewan reported 351 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the provincial caseload to 8,239.

Read more: Abuse, understaffing hampering contact tracing in Saskatchewan: nurses’ union

The new cases are located in the following areas:

  • Far North West: 10
  • Far North Central: 1
  • Far North East: 8
  • North West: 28
  • North Central: 10
  • North East: 12
  • Saskatoon: 94
  • Central West: 2
  • Central East: 15
  • Regina: 120
  • South West: 19
  • South Central: 10
  • South East: 18

Read more: Nearly 100 Saskatoon jail inmates and staff diagnosed with COVID-19

The location of four cases remains pending.

The seven-day average of daily cases rose to 250 on Sunday, up from 19.3 on Saturday. That translates to about 20.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Hospitalizations continue to rise along with cases.

On Sunday, the province reported a record-high of COVID-19 hospitalizations. There are 115 people in the hospital, with 23 people in the ICU, which is also a record high.

Read more: Increased COVID-19 exposure linked to curling clubs in Shellbrook, Christopher Lake: SHA

Of the province’s total caseload, 3,605 are considered active. Sunday is the 10th consecutive day where active cases have broken a new record.

A total of 4,589 people have recovered from the virus in Saskatchewan.

As of Sunday, 341,236 COVID-19 tests have been processed, an increase of 3,826 from Saturday.

Click to play video 'Economics professor weighs in on Saskatchewan’s response to surge in COVID-19 cases' Economics professor weighs in on Saskatchewan’s response to surge in COVID-19 cases
Economics professor weighs in on Saskatchewan’s response to surge in COVID-19 cases
